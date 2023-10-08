Death toll from the bloodiest war erupted between Israel and Hamas surged to 1,000 after the Jewish nation was hit by one its worst terror attack of the century. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After the surprise assault of Palestinian militant group, Isreali PM Benjamin Netanyahu vowed "mighty vengeance for this black day". Living by Netanyahu's words, Israeli forces battered Gaza strip with massive air strikes and attacks.

Israeli air strikes hit housing blocks, tunnels, a mosque and homes of Hamas officials in Gaza, killing more than 370 people, including 20 children. As civilians from both the sides continue to suffer because of the war, overall death toll due to war rose to 1,000. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Highlighting the gravity of the attack, IDF International Spokesperson Lt. Col. Richard Hecht called the attack as their “9/11". Soon after the terror attack on Israel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolence towards Israeli citizens on Saturday. Here are top updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict

10 updates on Israel-Palestine war -IDF International Spokesperson, Lt Col Richard Hecht called the attack by Palestinian millitants as barberic and compared it with the 9/11 terror attack of the USA. He also said how militants attacked “on the ground, in the air & also through the sea," and “did not go for military targets. Instead "they went for civilians."

-"We are going to respond to this very severely...We are going to do whatever is needed. The style of the attack is barbaric...In a way, this is our 9/11," said Lt Col Richard Hecht. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-The Isreali army is sending in reinforcements against Hamas militants who were still on Israeli territory on Sunday, said the Israel. "The enemy is still on the ground" in Israel, military spokesman Daniel Hagari told journalists at a news conference.

"We are reinforcing our forces, especially near the Gaza Strip," he said, adding the army had struck 800 Hamas targets in the coastal enclave.

-In the wake of further escalation of the war, US President Joe Biden ordered “additional support" for Israel. "The President directed additional support for Israel in the face of this unprecedented terrorist assault by Hamas," the White House said in a statement. "President Biden reiterated his unreserved support for the State of Israel," tweeted Israeli PMO on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah admitted that it fired large numbers of artillery shells and guided missiles at Israeli positions in a contested border area.

- "We will reserve for ourselves the decision when and how to react. First of all, we are going to react to the perpetrators...For the time being, Hamas is the issue, and others supporting their time will come if we will find out that they were behind it... And this is our DNA. It's not something that we did once," Ambassador of Israel to India, Naor Gilon told ANI on Sunday.

-Nair Gilon also said that his country will need strong support from India as it is an influential country and knows the challenge of terrorism. He also said that support of India to Israel came from deep understanding of terrorism. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Hamas claimed of firing 5,000 rockets in an offensive under the attack it named as "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood" against Israel. Its chief Ismail Haniyeh on Saturday vowed to press ahead with "the battle to liberate our land and our prisoners languishing in occupation prisons".

- Shiite millitant group Hezbollah launched missiles and artillary shells into northern Israel "in solidarity" with the Hamas offensive, the Lebanon's Iran-backed group said on Sunday.

-Amid multiple airstrikes and attackes, several airlines were cancelled to Tel Aviv this weekend. American Airlines, Air France, Lufthansa, Emirates and Ryanair are among those pulling flights to Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Israeli officials have said that around 100 soldiers and civilians have been kidnapped by Hamas.

