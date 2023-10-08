UN Security Council to meet after Hamas attack on Israel. Israel declares state of war after Hamas rocket attacks.

The United Nations Security Council is scheduled to hold a meeting on Sunday after Palestinian Islamist group Hamas launched the deadliest attack on Israel that killed over 250 people and injured several others, said diplomats on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an official statement, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said, “UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attack by Hamas and urged all diplomatic efforts to avoid a wider conflagration."

"The Secretary-General is deeply concerned for the civilian population and urges maximum restraint. Civilians must be respected and protected in accordance with international humanitarian law at all times," Dujarric said as quoted by Reuters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Israel has declared a “state of war" after Palestinian militants fired more than 5,000 rockets from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, killing at least 250 people and wounding several others. Hundreds of Hamas militants have infiltrated Israel in SUVs, motorcycles, and paragliders and opened fire at civilians.

Also Read: Live updates on Israel-Palestine war Following the rocket attack, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said the military would use all of its strength to destroy Hamas’ capabilities. But he warned, “This war will take time. It will be difficult."

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said the assault that had begun in Gaza, a narrow strip that is home to 2.3 million Palestinians, would spread to the West Bank and Jerusalem. Gazans have lived under an Israeli blockade for 16 years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Israel will stop supplying electricity, fuel, and goods to Gaza, according to a statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office Saturday night.

Airlines canceled more than 80 flights to and from Tel Aviv by Saturday evening — roughly 14% of all flights scheduled — because of the unprecedented attack in Israel by the militant group Hamas, according to FlightAware.

US President Joe Biden assured "rock solid" support for Israel and decried terrorist attacks by Palestinian militant group Hamas, with an announcement on US military aid anticipated soon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With Reuters inputs)

