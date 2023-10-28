Israel-Palestine war: The war between Israel and Hamas on the densely populated Gaza Strip has entered its third week. Over 7,700 Palestinians have died in Gaza, while 1,400 lost their lives in Israel. As Israel continues pounding the besieged enclave, expanding its offensive into ground attacks, a UN official, Navi Pillay , in an interview with Al Jazeera, alleged that “Israel aims to maintain the 56-year old ‘unlawful’ occupation of Gaza".

Pillay cited a report that was released by the United Nations Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Israel. According to Pillay, the report was released weeks before the 7 October surprise assault by Hamas fighters on Israel.

Navi Pillay chairs the United Nations Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Israel.

“The commission finds the increasingly militarised law enforcement operations of Israel and repeated attacks by Israel on Gaza are aimed at maintaining its unlawful 56-year occupation," the report said, Al Jazeera reports.

The report mentioned by Pillay began as an inquiry after the 11-day bombardment by Israel in May 2021 that killed 250 Palestinians in Gaza.

Notably, the United Nations Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Israel was set up by Human Rights Council in 2021 aiming to avoid another war between Israel and Palestine.

During the interview, when asked if Pillay attested to the fact that Israel's incessant bombardment in Gaza strip was an act of self-defense, the UN official replied, “indiscriminate attacks against civilians (in Gaza) very excessive and does not conform with the requisites of international law."

Speaking on behalf of the right's watch agency added, “We thought this cannot be equated with self-defense it's collective punishment."

Israeli-occupied territories are the lands that were captured and occupied by Israel during the Six-Day War of 1967. While the term is currently applied to the Palestinian territories and the Golan Heights.

In January 2012, the spokesperson for the UN Secretary General stated that under resolutions of the Security Council and the General Assembly, the UN still regards Gaza to be a part of the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

Meanwhile, India has abstained in the UN General Assembly on a resolution that called for an immediate humanitarian truce in the Israel-Hamas conflict leading to a cessation of hostilities. It also called for unhindered humanitarian access in the Gaza strip.

