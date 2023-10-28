Israel-Gaza war news: UN official says Israel aims to continue 56-year old 'unlawful' occupation of Gaza
Israel-Gaza war news: Israel-Palestine war entered third week with high casualties. UN official alleged Israel aims to maintain ‘unlawful’ occupation of Gaza. Meanwhile, India has abstained from the UN resolution on the Israel-Hamas conflict
Israel-Palestine war: The war between Israel and Hamas on the densely populated Gaza Strip has entered its third week. Over 7,700 Palestinians have died in Gaza, while 1,400 lost their lives in Israel. As Israel continues pounding the besieged enclave, expanding its offensive into ground attacks, a UN official, Navi Pillay, in an interview with Al Jazeera, alleged that “Israel aims to maintain the 56-year old ‘unlawful’ occupation of Gaza".