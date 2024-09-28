The Israeli Army confirmed the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, reportedly due to an attack involving 85 bunker-buster bombs. These munitions are designed to penetrate deep into the ground, generating powerful shockwaves.

Israel uses Bunker-Buster Bombs to kill Nasrallah • Known as ground penetration munitions, these bombs can weigh between 2,000 and 4,000 pounds

• The Bunker Buster bombs are capable of penetrating up to 30 meters of earth or six meters of reinforced concrete.

• A bunker buster is a type of munition that is designed to penetrate hardened targets or targets buried deep underground, such as military bunkers.

• The bunker buster is loaded with explosives and equipped with a fuse that delays its explosion until after the bomb has penetrated its target.

• They generate shockwaves powerful enough to collapse nearby structures.

• Due to the potential for mass casualties, the use of such bombs in densely populated areas is outlawed under the Geneva Convention.

• The first of its kind, Röchling shells were advanced bunker-busting artillery developed by German engineer August Coenders. Utilizing the principle of increased sectional density to enhance penetration, these shells were tested in 1942 and 1943 at the Belgian Fort d'Aubin-Neufchâteau.

Israel's need to involve US Al-Arian told Al Jazeera, "apparently, Israel is trying to get a regional war, particularly a few weeks before the presidential elections in America, trying to draw America into this fight", adding that Israel has "a major interest in trying to get Iran's power degraded, particularly its nuclear programme".

Iran Could Trigger a Nuclear War? While there is no evidence that Iran possesses a nuclear weapon, Al-Arian noted that it has the capability to develop one quickly, especially given its recent uranium enrichment activities.

“Whether they make the decision to have it or not, that remains to be seen," he remarked.

"There is also a theory that Iran has been waiting until it develops that nuclear weapon and didn't want to escalate before it actually has that weapon. Whether that is true or not, we have to wait and see," al-Arian to Al Jazeera.