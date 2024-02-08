Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu vows ‘total victory’ in Gaza within months, declines Hamas ceasefire- hostage deal
In a blow to diplomatic attempts to cessation of Israel-Gaza conflict, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed Hamas' plans for a ceasefire and hostage deal in Gaza, calling them 'delusional'
Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected the ceasefire deal in Gaza sent over by Hamas fighters. Netanyahu has claimed that “total victory" is possible in Gaza within months. The war between Israel and Hamas fighters in Gaza has been going on for almost 4 months now, killing nearly 30,000 Palestinians.