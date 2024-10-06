The United States President Joe Biden has cautioned Israel not to attack Iran's oil fields while acknowledging its right to respond on Friday, October 4. Biden said that the attack on Iran's oil fields might disrupt global markets.
There are a total of 70 oil fields in Iran, according to the IranOilGas Network's database.
According to its website, established in 2000, IranOilGas Network is the leading independent Iranian oil, gas, and petrochemical information network, providing a variety of consultancy and information services.
Here are five major Iranian oil fields
The first major oil field in Iran is Ahvaz Field, the largest with 65 billion barrels of total oil reserves, including cumulative past production. The oil field went into production in 1954, and it produces 750,000 barrels per day.
Gachsaran Field is Iran's second-largest oil field, with 52.9 billion barrels of total oil reserves, including cumulative past production. It has been in operation since 1930 and produces 560,000 barrels per day.
Aghajari Field is another major oil field in Iran with a complex geological structure. It produces 440,000 barrels per day.
Marun Field is another major oil field in the country. It has been operational since 1965 and produces 520,000 barrels per day.
Karanj Oil Field is another important oil field in Iran. It produces 200,000 barrels per day and has been in operation since 1964.
OPEC on Iran's Reserves
Iran is one of the founding members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). In addition to petroleum, Iran's other natural resources include natural gas, coal, chromium, copper, iron ore, lead, manganese, zinc, and sulphur, according to the OPEC website.
According to OPEC data, Iran's petroleum exports are valued at $41,129 million, and the country has nearly 208,600 million barrels of proven oil reserves.
Here are all the oil fields in Iran
Aban - 75 km off west of Dezful city
Abouzar - Southwest of Kharg Island
Ab-Teymour - 25 km off Southwest of Ahvaz city
Aghajari - Southeast of Ahvaz city
Ahvaz - Ahvaz city
Alborz - East of Qom city
Alpha - 15 km off Resalat field
Arvand - West of Karun River; 49 km off south of Abadan city
Azar - Shared with Iraq’s Badra
Baba Habib - West of Iran
Bahregansar - Adjacent to the Coast of Bushehr province
Balal - Southwest of Lavan Island
Balaroud - Northeast of Andimeshk city
Band-e Karkheh - 30 km Northwest of Ahvaz city
Bibi-Hakimeh - South of Gachsaran oilfield
Binak - Northwest of Bandar
Binaloud - Hydrocarbon block of ‘Farsi’
Bushehr - Bushehr province
Bushgan - 20 km west of Farashband Gas Refinery
Chahar Bisheh - North of Bushehr city
Changouleh - South of Mehran city
Chelingar - North of Bushehr city
Cheshmeh Khosh - 60 km Southeast of Dehloran city
Dalpari - 70 km Northwest of Dezful city
Danan - 30 km Southeast of Dehloran city
Darkhovein - North of Khorramshahr city
Dehloran - 22 km Southwest of Dehloran city
Delavaran - Western part of Ilam province
Dodrou - Northwest of Yasouj city
Doroud (Kharg) - Kharg Island and offshore area
East Assaluyeh - Newly found East Assaluyeh oilfield in the mountains North
East Paydar - Northwest of Ahvaz
Eris - East of South Pars in Lavan region
Esfandiar - Shared with Saudi Arabia
Farzam - Shared with the UAE (Fallah Field)
Ferdowsi - Persian Gulf (Largest heavy offshore oilfield of Iran)
Forouzan - 100 km off Southwest of Kharg Island
Gachsaran - Dogonbadan city
Garangan - South of Gachsaran oil field
Ghale Nar - 40 km North of Andimeshk City
Golkhari - 70 km Northwest of Bushehr city
Golshan - North of South Pars gas field
Haftkel - Northeast of Ahvaz city
Hendijan - 35 km South of Hendijan city
Hengam - Strait of Hormoz
Hormoz-A - Strait of Hormoz
Hormoz-D - Strait of Hormoz
Jufeyr - 75 km Southwest of the city of Ahvaz
Kaboud - 45 km off northwest of Andimeshk city
Karanj - Southeast of Ahvaz city
Karun - 25 km North of Masjed Solaiman city
Khairabad - South of Gachsaran oil field
Khaviz - North of Behbahan city
Khayyam - Stretched to Tabnak dome in the North
Khesht - Between Kazeroun and Borazjan cities
Khorramshahr - Near Khorramshahr city
Kilver Karim - In the neighbourhood of Bibi
Kuh-e Kaki - Close to Khormoj town
Kuh-e Mond - Delvar city
Kuh-e Rig - Northwest of Yasuj city
Kupal - East of Ahvaz city
Lab-e Shafid - 60 km off northeast of Dezful city
Lali - East of Dezful city
Mahshahr - Southeast of Mahshahr city at Persian Gulf coats
Maleh Kuh - 130 km off northwest of Andimeshk city
Mansour Abad - 15 km off north of Behbahan city
Mansouri - 40 km off south of Ahvaz city
Maroun - Northwest of Omidiyeh city
Masjed Solaiman - 90 km North of Ahvaz city
Mehr - Ilam province
Milatun - 30 km West of Kazeroun city
Mobarak - 20 km East of Abu
Moshtagh - North of Dezful city
Naft Shahr - West of Kermanshah city
Naft-e Sefid - 65 km Northeast of Ahvaz city
Namavaran - South and West of Ahvaz city in Khuzestan province; 2400 km2
Naregesi - 80 km off northeast of Bushehr city and 40 km off Southwest of Kazerun city
North Azadegan - West of Ahvaz city
North Yaran - Located in an area of 65 sq km in the North
North Saleh - Shared with UAE
Nosrat - South of Sirri Island
Nowrouz - Northwest of Kharg Island
Omid - 62 km Southwest of Ahvaz city
Ortadagh - Ardebil Province
Palangan - 35 km Northeast of Dezful city
Papyleh - 35 km East of Dezful city
Paranj - Between Karanj and Parsi oil fields in the south of Iran
Par-e Siah - 45 km off east of Masjed Solaiman city
Parsi - Northeast of Ahvaz city
Pazanan - Between Aghajari and Bibi
Rag-e Sefid - 150 km Southeast of Ahvaz city
Ramin - 30 km off northeast of Ahvaz city
Ramshir - Southeast of Ahvaz city
Resalat - 90 km South of lavan Island
Reshadat - 100 km Southwest of lavan Island
Roudak - Northeast of Bushehr city
Saadat Abad - 120 km Southeast of Shiraz city
Salim - Persian Gulf
Salman - 142 km off Lavan Island
Saman - North of Dezful
Sardar Jangal - Located in block 6 with a distance of over 250 km away from Neka Port in Caspian Sea
Sarkan - 20 km off Pole
Sarvestan - 120 km Southeast of Shiraz city
Sepehr - South of Jufeyr oilfield
Shadegan - 60 km Southeast of Ahvaz city
Shakheh - Southeast of Ilam city
Shoroum - 60 km Northwest of Yasouj city
Shour - North of Bushehr city
Siah Makan - 40 km Northeast of Genaveh city
Sirri Alvand - Southwest of Sirri Island
Sirri Civand - Southwest of Sirri Island
Sirri Dena - Southwest of Sirri Island
Sirri Esfand - Southwest of Sirri Island
Sohrab - Shared oilfield with Iraq
Soroush - 85 km Southwest of Kharg Island
Soulabdar - North of Bushehr city
South Azadegan - Southwest of Ahvaz city
South Pars - 105 km off Assaluyeh
South Yaran - Located in the West of Karoon river
Sumar - Bordering Iraq
Susangerd - 45 km off North
Taftan - Southwest Qeshm Island
Tangu - Khuzestan province
Tosan - South/southeast of Qeshm Island and south of Bandar
Vizenhar - Southwest of Khorramabad city
West Paydar - Shared with Iraq
Yadavaran - 80 km off southwest of Ahvaz city
Yademan - 65 km in the west of Ahvaz city and 22 km off south-west of Hoveizeh
Zagheh - Located 7 km off North of the Persian Gulf coast and 30 km away from northern west of Deylam Port (Bushehr province) and 40 km in the east of Hendijan
Zilaiee - East of Dezful city