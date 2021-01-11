Israel’s covid-19 vaccinations hold lessons for US

Israel’s covid-19 vaccinations hold lessons for US3 min read . 11:36 AM IST
- Small country has inoculated nearly 20% of its population in three weeks, in world’s fastest rollout
Israel has rolled out the fastest Covid-19 vaccination campaign in the world, inoculating nearly 20% of its population in three weeks. The small country—with roughly nine million people, about the same as New York City—now aims to inoculate the majority of its population by March.
While Israel’s vaccination campaign is relatively simple compared with the mass mobilizations needed by countries such as the U.S. that have many more people spread over a greater sweep of geography, the effort offers some clear lessons.
