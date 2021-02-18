Israel’s Covid-19 vaccinations hold lessons for US

Israel’s Covid-19 vaccinations hold lessons for US4 min read . 12:19 AM IST
The small country has inoculated more than 42% of its population in a little more than a month, the world’s fastest rollout
Israel has rolled out the fastest Covid-19 vaccination campaign in the world, inoculating more than 42% of its population since late December. The small country—with roughly nine million people, about the same as New York City—now aims to inoculate the majority of its population by March.
While Israel’s vaccination campaign is relatively simple compared with the mass mobilizations needed by countries such as the U.S. that have many more people spread over a greater sweep of geography, the effort offers some clear lessons.
