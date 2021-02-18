Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Israel’s Covid-19 vaccinations hold lessons for US
Israel’s Covid-19 vaccinations hold lessons for US

Israel’s Covid-19 vaccinations hold lessons for US

4 min read . 12:19 AM IST The Wall Street Journal

The small country has inoculated more than 42% of its population in a little more than a month, the world’s fastest rollout

Israel has rolled out the fastest Covid-19 vaccination campaign in the world, inoculating more than 42% of its population since late December. The small country—with roughly nine million people, about the same as New York City—now aims to inoculate the majority of its population by March.

While Israel’s vaccination campaign is relatively simple compared with the mass mobilizations needed by countries such as the U.S. that have many more people spread over a greater sweep of geography, the effort offers some clear lessons.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Foreign investors load up on US warehouses

2 min read . 12:38 AM IST

Covid-19 dims job prospects, so young people sign up for the military

4 min read . 12:25 AM IST

Devotee donates ornaments worth 2.3 crore to Puri Jagannath temple

1 min read . 12:23 AM IST

Mumbai records 721 new covid-19 cases, highest single-day spike in over a month

1 min read . 17 Feb 2021
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
TRENDING STORIES See All

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.