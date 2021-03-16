Israel’s Covid-19 vaccinations hold lessons for US

Israel has rolled out the fastest Covid-19 vaccination campaign in the world, inoculating more than 55% of its population with at least one shot since late December. The small country—with roughly nine million people, about the same as New York City—is pushing to fully vaccinate most of its population by the end of March, but faces fresh challenges as it enters a new phase to convince vaccine holdouts.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in