Israel’s Covid-19 vaccinations hold lessons for US
The small country has inoculated more than 45% of its population in the world’s fastest rollout
Israel has rolled out the fastest Covid-19 vaccination campaign in the world, inoculating more than 55% of its population with at least one shot since late December. The small country—with roughly nine million people, about the same as New York City—is pushing to fully vaccinate most of its population by the end of March, but faces fresh challenges as it enters a new phase to convince vaccine holdouts.
