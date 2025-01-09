Israel’s defense industry booms on foreign demand and war at home
Dov Lieber , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 09 Jan 2025, 09:41 AM IST
SummaryDespite arms embargoes over its handling of the war in Gaza, Israel’s top three defense companies are on pace to sell more weapons than ever.
TEL AVIV—After a year marked by war and calls for isolating Israel on the world stage, its defense industry is on track to sell more weapons than ever in its history, spurred by foreign demand for its aerial-defense systems and significant government spending aimed at funding Israel’s ongoing military campaigns.
