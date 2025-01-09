Israel’s defense industry booms on foreign demand and war at home

Tomer thinks those goals can be met, as many high-tech workers have started migrating to the defense industry. The migration is a result of a decline in foreign tech funding since the war began and a global slump in tech investments. The rise in sales for defense companies has also made their salaries more competitive, attracting new talent. Some civilian manufacturers are also pivoting into defense technology. For example, Tomer said, companies that once produced medical devices are now working on radars.