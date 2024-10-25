Israel’s endgame in Gaza: Finish off Hamas where the war started

As the campaign in the north has taken shape, U.S. and Israeli officials have been pressed about reports in the Israeli and international news media of a plan calling for forced civilian displacement in northern Gaza. A population transfer would allow the Israeli military to regard those remaining as combatants and to impose a complete siege to flush out Hamas, according to the reported proposal. Brig. Gen. Elad Goren, who heads the Israeli Defense Ministry’s aid coordination in Gaza, said the plan wasn’t Israeli policy.