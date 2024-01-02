Israel’s Highest Court Strikes Down Controversial Law to Curb Its Power

TEL AVIV—Israel’s highest court has struck down a controversial judicial overhaul law enacted last year by the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that would have limited the justices’ power. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Israel’s Supreme Court ruled against a central piece of a judicial overhaul that Netanyahu was pushing before the war in Gaza erupted last October. The court struck down a law, which was passed in July and was akin to a constitutional amendment, that would have taken away the court’s powers to abrogate government decisions it deems to be “unreasonable in the extreme."

The ruling could revive the deep political and social strife generated by the judicial reform last year, just as the country reels from the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas militants on southern Israel and is embroiled in a devastating war in Gaza. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Before the Oct. 7 attack, hundreds of thousands of Israelis came out weekly to protest against Netanyahu’s push to limit the powers of the court and give more control to the elected government.

Eight justices ruled in favor of striking down the law, with seven against.

The much-anticipated decision is overshadowed by Israel’s continuing war with Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. But analysts say it could have substantial consequences for postwar domestic politics, including any inquiry into the intelligence failures leading up to the Oct. 7 Hamas-led assault on southern Israel, which left about 1,200 people dead—most of them civilians—according to Israeli authorities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ruling also has potential to reignite a divisive national debate and provoke a constitutional crisis.

The law, passed last summer by Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, was part of a broader package of legislation aimed at limiting the court’s power and giving more control to lawmakers. Netanyahu has argued that activist, liberal judges control the court and that the legislation seeks to restore a proper balance of power. Opponents charge that the legislation would undermine the court’s role as a check on executive and legislative power and would erode Israel’s liberal democracy.

