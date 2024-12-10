Israel’s Netanyahu testifies in his corruption trial for first time

TEL AVIV—Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took the stand on Tuesday to testify in his long-running corruption trial even as he manages a multi-front war—underscoring the tensions around his leadership

Netanyahu, who will be the first sitting Israeli prime minister to testify in his own trial, was indicted in 2019 for corruption, fraud and breach of trust, charges he denies. Despite repeatedly requesting an extension because of Israel’s war in Gaza and in Lebanon, the courts said he must be available to testify three times a week for six hours at a time over the next few weeks.

The trial is a reminder of the deep divisions in Israeli society over Netanyahu’s leadership. His indictment led many of his political allies to break with him and set in motion a chain of events that saw five national elections in four years. His legal troubles also pit Netanyahu against the courts. After taking office again in 2022, Netanyahu’s government pursued a sweeping plan to overhaul the country’s judicial system, sparking widespread protests that drew hundreds of thousands of Israelis to the streets for months on end.

The Hamas-led Oct. 7 attack killed the progress of his plan to remake the courts, but has recently re-emerged. His critics’ opposition has also morphed to include anger over his handling of the Gaza war—most notably over the lack of a deal to bring hostages home.

Netanyahu’s testimony from a windowless underground bunker in a Tel Aviv courthouse comes as he has positioned himself as a polished leader on the world stage and at home.

“The more concrete consequences of this testimony will be the effect on his public image," said Barak Medina, a legal scholar and professor at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. While the trial isn’t broadcast live, photos and quotes coming out of the courtroom could hurt the prime minister’s image.

In a press conference the night before he was set to take the stand, Netanyahu called the trial against him a witch hunt and accused the cases against him of being unfounded. He also accused Israeli media of unfair coverage of his legal process, which he continued to speak about while giving testimony on Tuesday.

“These investigations started with a sin. There was no crime, so they looked for a crime. They didn’t find a crime, so they made up a crime," Netanyahu said at the press conference. “This is the system," he said.

Netanyahu and his supporters argue that the courts are part of a deep-state conspiracy—which include the police and the attorney general—to oust him through undemocratic means. His opponents say he is a corrupt politician who thinks he is above the rule of law.

Medina said Netanyahu’s testimony is unlikely to change the opinion of his most devoted fans or most vocal critics.

“Netanyahu is quite successful in convincing his supporters that he is innocent and he is right, and that the entire trial is a political trial. And this is something that divides Israeli society. It is very hard to see how we can get out of this mess," Medina said.

The court rejected Netanyahu’s requests to delay or shorten his testimony on the grounds that it violated the principle that all are equal under the law. It also said the requests went against the public interest of a speedy trial. It has already dragged on for several years.

Netanyahu is the first sitting Israeli prime minister to stand trial and give testimony as a defendant. Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert resigned from his position in 2008, before his trial for bribery for which he was sentenced to time in prison.

A poll published in December by the Israel Democracy Institute showed that 48% of all Israelis think Netanyahu cannot fully function as a wartime prime minister while testifying in his trial. Netanyahu’s critics call on him to resign and accuse him of prolonging the current war to keep himself in power.

Both supporters and critics of the prime minister, including hostage families, protested outside the courthouse in Tel Aviv on Tuesday. Some lawmakers from his coalition as well as his son came to the courthouse to support him.

Netanyahu was indicted on a charge of crimes in three separate cases that broadly center on allegations he provided benefits, including regulatory ones, to wealthy businessmen in exchange for favorable media coverage. He has denied the allegations.

Write to Anat Peled at anat.peled@wsj.com

View Full Image Israel’s Netanyahu Testifies in His Corruption Trial for First Time