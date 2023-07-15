Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu rushed to hospital, his office says he is in 'good condition': Report1 min read 15 Jul 2023, 08:53 PM IST
- He was being treated at Israel's Sheba Hospital, near the coastal city of Tel Aviv.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on 15 July was rushed to a hospital, however, he was in 'good condition' as he undergoes a medical evaluation, his office said.
He was being treated at Israel's Sheba Hospital, near the coastal city of Tel Aviv, said his office but gave no further details.
Quoting an unnamed official close to Netanyahu, Walla, a leading Israeli news site, said that the leader had fainted but was fully conscious at the hospital.
Netanyahu is Israel's longest-serving leader. He has served multiple terms stretching over 15 years in office. His current far-right government, a collection of religious and ultranationalist parties, took office last December.
With agency inputs.
