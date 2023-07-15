Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Business News/ News / World/  Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu rushed to hospital, his office says he is in 'good condition': Report

Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu rushed to hospital, his office says he is in 'good condition': Report

1 min read 15 Jul 2023, 08:53 PM IST Edited By Saurav Mukherjee

  • He was being treated at Israel's Sheba Hospital, near the coastal city of Tel Aviv.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Photographer: Ahikam Seri/Bloomberg News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on 15 July was rushed to a hospital, however, he was in 'good condition' as he undergoes a medical evaluation, his office said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on 15 July was rushed to a hospital, however, he was in 'good condition' as he undergoes a medical evaluation, his office said.

He was being treated at Israel's Sheba Hospital, near the coastal city of Tel Aviv, said his office but gave no further details.

He was being treated at Israel's Sheba Hospital, near the coastal city of Tel Aviv, said his office but gave no further details.

Quoting an unnamed official close to Netanyahu, Walla, a leading Israeli news site, said that the leader had fainted but was fully conscious at the hospital.

Quoting an unnamed official close to Netanyahu, Walla, a leading Israeli news site, said that the leader had fainted but was fully conscious at the hospital.

Netanyahu is Israel's longest-serving leader. He has served multiple terms stretching over 15 years in office. His current far-right government, a collection of religious and ultranationalist parties, took office last December.

Netanyahu is Israel's longest-serving leader. He has served multiple terms stretching over 15 years in office. His current far-right government, a collection of religious and ultranationalist parties, took office last December.

With agency inputs.

With agency inputs.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 15 Jul 2023, 08:53 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.