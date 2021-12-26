1 min read.Updated: 26 Dec 2021, 08:40 PM ISTJeffrey Heller, Reuters
JERUSALEM :
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett went into isolation at home on Sunday and will await the results of a COVID-19 PCR test after his 14-year-old daughter tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said.
Bennett left the weekly meeting of his cabinet and headed home after learning of his daughter's positive test, which came amid fast-spreading infections in Israel caused by the Omicron variant.