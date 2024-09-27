Israel strike kills another Hezbollah commander, PM Benjamin Netanyahu rejects US plea for ceasefire. Top updates

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday vowed to use 'full force' against Hezbollah and bombard the military group's targets indefinitely after rejecting a ceasefire push by the United States. Its key backer, the US, urged for a 21-day ceasefire in Lebanon.
Let's have a look at Israel-Hezbollah conflict top updates here:
Following Netanyahu's statement, the White House said, “Netanyahu and Israeli people have every right to thwart threat to their peace and security,” reported Reuters. Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron said it would be a 'mistake' for Israeli PM to 'refuse' Lebanon ceasefire. Citing the "absolutely shocking" number of civilian casualties, the French President warned against Lebanon “becoming a new Gaza”.
(With inputs from Bloomberg, AP, AFP and Reuters)
