Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday vowed to use 'full force' against Hezbollah and bombard the military group's targets indefinitely after rejecting a ceasefire push by the United States. Its key backer, the US, urged for a 21-day ceasefire in Lebanon.

On Wednesday, a number of countries including the US, European states, Saudi Arabia and other middle eastern nations urged for a pause in fighting, after Israel signalled that it was preparing a possible ground invasion of Lebanon. The ceasefire plea was in response to the possibility of spiralling the regional conflict and dragging in the US and Iran.

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin on Thursday said that “another full-scale war could be devastating for both Israel and Lebanon". He further suggested that a diplomatic solution "is the only way to ensure that displaced civilians on both sides of the border can finally go back home."

Following Netanyahu's statement, the White House said, “Netanyahu and Israeli people have every right to thwart threat to their peace and security," reported Reuters. Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron said it would be a 'mistake' for Israeli PM to 'refuse' Lebanon ceasefire. Citing the "absolutely shocking" number of civilian casualties, the French President warned against Lebanon “becoming a new Gaza".