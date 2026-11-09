Israel’s PM race: Gadi Eisenkot’s road to oust Netanyahu is not easy — Numbers, political hurdles in forming next govt

Gadi Eisenkot, the rival of Israel's incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was given the first chance to form the next government in the country, days after the election results revealed a hung assembly.

The move marked a significant step in the former military chief's effort to oust Israel's longest-serving prime minister Netanyahu.

It is, however, a long road before Eisenkot actually becomes the prime minister of Israel.

Here's what to expect next after President Isaac Herzog formally gave Gadi Eisenkot the mandate to form the next Israeli governing coalition:

The announcement doesn't guarantee that Eisenkot will become the next prime minister.

Eisenkot’s nomination was expected, after 67 of the incoming Knesset’s 120 members asked President Isaac Herzog to give him the opportunity.

Now, the leader of the centrist Yashar party has up to six weeks to form a coalition government by securing alliances, a daunting challenge because the Oct. 27 election gave neither his bloc nor Netanyahu’s a clear majority in parliament, the Associated Press reported.

This involves another hurdle: complex coalition negotiations.

Herzog said that in consultations with the parties, a majority of members of parliament, known as the Knesset, supported giving Eisenkot this task.

Among the possible kingmakers — and most politically fraught potential allies — are the Arab-led parties. They made historic gains in the election thanks to high voter turnout among Israel's Arab citizens.

Only one Arab party, Ra’am, has ever joined a governing coalition, in 2021. Ra’am has said it will support Eisenkot, but the party does not have enough seats on its own to give Eisenkot a parliamentary majority.

Breaking with decades of precedent, the second Arab-led party, the Joint List, has offered to support Eisenkot from outside the coalition to end Netanyahu’s grip on power.

But, according to the report, that cooperation is fraught for both sides:

For the Joint List, it would mean backing a government unlikely to end Israel’s wars or curb settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank.

For Eisenkot and other opposition parties, it would mean aligning with parties that not only criticize Israel’s policies but reject its identity as a Jewish state, AP added.

One of Eisenkot’s partners, the more conservative Yisrael Beytenu party, already has said it will not join a coalition with Arab-led parties.

Eisenkot's four conditions Eisenkot has laid out four conditions for parties that want to join him:

1. They must recognize Israel as a Jewish and democratic state.

2. Accept its declaration of independence

3. Support military, national or civil service for all citizens

4. Declare the Hamas militant group a terrorist group.

It remains unclear whether his would-be Arab partners are ready to accept these conditions.

Furthermore, Netanyahu has repeatedly asserted unsubstantiated claims that the election was “stolen” by Arab parties. In a pressure tactic on Eisenkot, he says any alliance with these parties would be an act of betrayal.

Israel’s Shin Bet security agency has launched an investigation into possible foreign interference in the vote, but the country’s Central Elections Committee — and Herzog — say the vote was valid and even if wrongdoing is found, it did not have a significant impact on the electoral results.

Eisenkot faces significant challenges on the road to becoming PM Eisenkot has vowed to form a government as quickly as possible. But each likely scenario appears to entail compromises or broken promises.

Aside from seeking the support of the Arab-led parties, Eisenkot has two options: a power-sharing agreement with Netanyahu or an agreement with the ultra-Orthodox parties, which demand military exemptions for their community.

Eisenkot and his partners made equal military service a central part of their campaign. Specifically, they are seeking an end to the long-standing draft exemptions.

The religious parties, which were part of Netanyahu’s outgoing coalition, want to preserve them, calling them essential to their devout lifestyle. But the exemptions have grown especially controversial among the broader public during the past three years of war.

Anticipating its position as a swing vote, the ultra-Orthodox party United Torah Judaism has left the door open to cooperating with Eisenkot.

Eisenkot has 28 days to form a coalition, with a possible two-week extension from the president. If he is unable to form a government, Netanyahu could then be given a chance to put together a coalition. If Netanyahu is also unable to do so, the country would return to elections early next spring.

Israel’s new members of Knesset will be sworn in on Tuesday evening. Netanyahu and his cabinet will remain in office in a caretaker capacity, with limited powers, until a coalition is formed.

Big challenges for next Israel government Despite tenuous ceasefires, Israel's military remains engaged in fighting Hamas militants in Gaza and Iran-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon — and the war the country launched jointly with the United States against Iran remains unresolved as well.

Both Eisenkot and Herzog mentioned these challenges on Sunday, as well as what Herzog called “the new political situation in the United States," where the midterm elections suggested weakening support for Israel on both sides of the aisle.

Asked about Eisenkot being given the first chance at forming a new government in Israel, U.S. President Donald Trump said that Netanyahu and Eisenkot are similar in terms of policy and their views.

“And I guess he said very nice things about me. He says he loves Trump, but I don’t know. I haven’t seen what’s happening. But it’s certainly a contest between him and Bibi Netanyahu. And we’ll see what happens. … They have very similar views. They’re both strong on what I do.”

Trump was answering questions from reporters Sunday night in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Herzog called on Eisenkot to use his military leadership skills — as well as his experience of loss, since Eisenkot lost a son in combat in Gaza — to unite the country.