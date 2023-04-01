Israel’s Protest Leaders Aim to Keep Pressure on Netanyahu3 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2023, 05:21 PM IST
- Mass protests have been planned for Saturday night in cities across the country
TEL AVIV—Opponents of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul are planning to hold mass protests across the country Saturday night, hoping to sustain a movement that pressured the premier to delay the divisive plan and engage in negotiations over a compromise.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×