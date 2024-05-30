Israel’s Rafah offensive puts Egypt in a dangerous bind
Jared Malsin , Summer Said , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 30 May 2024, 05:04 PM IST
SummaryA sputtering economy and anguish over Palestinian deaths have put pressure on Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi to respond more forcefully to a former adversary.
Israel’s offensive in the Gaza Strip city of Rafah has heaped pressure on Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi to respond more forcefully to a former adversary that Egypt has long held a cold peace with, but also viewed with deep suspicion.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less