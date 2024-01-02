The conflict in the West Asian nations of Israel and Hamas saw the world change stance from ‘right of one nation to defend itself’ to ‘need for aids to enter the attacked nation’, but none holding the power to has sought an ‘immediate ceasefire’.

The war inflated on 7 October, when Hamas fighters from Gaza launched a multi-pronged attack on Israel, killing at least 1,200 people. Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu retaliated by launching an airstrike campaign, most of which were ‘dumb bombs’. Netanyahu vowed to ‘eliminate’ Hamas fighters, but have killed over 20,000 people in the densely populated Gaza strip.

While Netanyahu showed no signs of stopping, its biggest ally, United States' Joe Biden-led government said that ‘Israel had the right to defend itself’, all the while refusing to condemn the war, despite Israel's intensified ground and aerial attack on Gaza.

While Palestinians in Gaza were displaced repeatedly on instructions of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), US continued supporting Israel, so much to to veto a UN resolution demanding ceasefire. US deputy ambassador Robert Wood called the resolution “imbalanced".

“Hamas has no desire to see a durable peace, to see a two-state solution," Wood said before the vote. “For that reason, while the United States strongly supports a durable peace, in which both Israelis and Palestinians can live in peace and security, we do not support calls for an immediate cease-fire."

While US President Joe Biden maintained his customary deterrent to Israel's Netanyahu ad asked the latter to be careful about Palestinian civilians in Gaza, last week the Biden administration surpassed the US Congress, and approve the transfer of nearly $150 million in military equipment to Israel amid the country’s war against Hamas.

This comes even as US expressed doubts into sending further aids to Ukraine, that went into war after Vladimir Putin launched an attack on its east European neighbour in 24 February 2022, citing need to "protect the people" of the Russian-controlled breakaway republics

Secretary of State Antony Blinken informed Congress that he has made an emergency determination to immediately approve the transfer of “155mm ancillary items including fuzes, charges, and primers that make 155mm shells functional," a State Department spokesperson said Friday.

“Given the urgency of Israel’s defensive needs, the secretary notified Congress that he had exercised his delegated authority to determine an emergency existed necessitating the immediate approval of the transfer," the spokesperson said.

The latest to incidence to portray US' increasing presence in the West Asian conflict, is the war at Red Sea. US military on Sunday said they shot down two anti-ship ballistic missiles fired toward a container ship by Yemen’s Houthi rebels in the Red Sea.

Hours later, four boats tried to attack the same ship, but US forces opened fire, killing several of the armed crews, the US Central Command said. No one was injured on the ship.

“This is the 23rd illegal attack by the Houthis on international shipping since November 19," CENTCOM said.

The US also released declassified intelligence that suggests Iran has been “deeply involved in planning the operations against commercial vessels in the Red Sea," National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson told CNN.

