From ‘Israel’s right to defend' against Hamas to sinking ships in Red Sea: US amps up presence in West Asian conflict
The conflict in Israel and Hamas has shifted global stance from 'right to defend' to 'need for aid', but no immediate ceasefire has been sought. . The US, Israel's biggest ally, supported Israel's right to defend itself and vetoed a UN resolution for a ceasefire.
The conflict in the West Asian nations of Israel and Hamas saw the world change stance from ‘right of one nation to defend itself’ to ‘need for aids to enter the attacked nation’, but none holding the power to has sought an ‘immediate ceasefire’.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message