Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Israel’s speedy vaccination campaign now faces key test in returning to normal
Israel’s speedy vaccination campaign now faces key test in returning to normal

Israel’s speedy vaccination campaign now faces key test in returning to normal

6 min read . 05:12 PM IST The Wall Street Journal

Officials combine incentives with threats, offering perks like free meals at Covid-19 vaccination sites while warning that those who don’t get the shot will be shut out of everyday activities

Israel lifted restrictions on most commerce and public activity, opening malls, markets and museums—and requiring the use of a pass for some activities, to document vaccination status.

Sunday’s moves illustrate how Israel, which rolled out the world’s fastest Covid-19 vaccination campaign, is combining incentives and threats to get the rest of its population vaccinated—and how it learned from missteps.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

India bracing up for the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic

3 min read . 06:51 PM IST

Moderate inflation provides room to support growth: MPC minutes

1 min read . 06:39 PM IST

Investors lose 3.7 lakh crore as Sensex falls 1,145 points

1 min read . 06:31 PM IST

Italian ambassador killed in Congo while in UN convoy

3 min read . 06:17 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
TRENDING STORIES See All

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.