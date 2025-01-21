A top general in the Israeli Army has resigned, citing the security failure on by the Israeli government on October 7, 2023 when Hamas launched a multi-front attack on Israel, killing hundreds and kidnapping over 200. Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces Herzi Halevi is the most prominent Israeli official to resign over the October 7 attack, coming two days after a ceasefire came into effect in Gaza. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In his resignation letter, Herzi Halevi said the military "failed in its mission to defend the State of Israel" during the attack by Hamas but had made "significant achievements" in the ensuing war, which rippled across the Middle East.

The ceasefire has already allowed Hamas to reemerge on the streets, demonstrating that it remains firmly in control of the territory despite 15 months of war, which claimed tens of thousands of Palestinian lives and caused extensive devastation.

Israel launched a war on Gaza after Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel from Gaza from land and air, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting another 250.

More than 90 captives are still being held in Gaza, around a third of whom are believed to be dead. Three women captives – Romi Gonen (24), Emily Damari (28) and Doron Steinbrecher (31) – were released a few days ago as part of the ceasefire deal between Israel and Gaza.

Israel's military campaign has killed over 47,000 Palestinians in Gaza, according to local health authorities, who say women and children make up more than half of the fatalities but do not say how many of the dead were fighters.

Meanwhile, Major General Yaron Finkelman, head of Israel's Southern Command, which oversees operations in Gaza, also tendered his resignation.