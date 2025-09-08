Subscribe

Israel's ultimatum to Hamas in Gaza war — ‘lay down your weapons or’ powerful hurricane will strike

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz posted on X, saying that “a powerful hurricane will strike the skies of Gaza City…”

Written By Akriti Anand
Updated8 Sep 2025, 12:48 PM IST
Palestinian youths inspect the site of an overnight Israeli strike on a tent, in Gaza City, September 8, 2025.
Palestinian youths inspect the site of an overnight Israeli strike on a tent, in Gaza City, September 8, 2025. (REUTERS)

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz warned Hamas on Monday to lay down its arms or face the destruction of Gaza and its own annihilation.

Katz posted on X, saying that “a powerful hurricane will strike the skies of Gaza City…"

"This is a final warning to the Hamas murderers and rapists in Gaza and in luxury hotels abroad: Release the hostages and put down your weapons — or Gaza will be destroyed and you will be annihilated," Katz said on X.

Katz said that the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) continues as it has planned—"and is preparing to expand the maneuver to decisively defeat Gaza."

Katz' statement came shortly after US President Donald Trump issued what he described as a "last warning" to Hamas to release the hostages still held in Gaza.

Trump's warning to Hamas

Earlier, Donald Trump posted on social media: "The Israelis have accepted my terms. It is time for Hamas to accept as well. I have warned Hamas about the consequences of not accepting. This is my last warning."

US news outlet Axios reported that White House envoy Steve Witkoff sent a new proposal for a Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal to Hamas last week.

According to Al Jazeera, the US issued a new ceasefire plan that would see the immediate release of all Israeli captives still held in Gaza in exchange for 2,000-3,000 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails and a ceasefire in Gaza.

"I think we're going to have a deal on Gaza very soon. It's a hell of a problem... I think we're going to get [all the hostages]," Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, Al Jazeera reported.

‘Hamas ready to negotiate ceasefire terms’

Hamas leaders reportedly said they are ready to "immediately sit at the negotiating table" following what it described as "some ideas from the American side aimed at reaching a ceasefire agreement," Al Jazeera reported.

"The Hamas Movement welcomes any initiative that supports efforts to end the aggression against our people, and affirms its readiness to immediately sit at the negotiating table to discuss the release of all prisoners," the Palestinian group said, as per Al Jazeera.

In exchange, Hamas wanted "a clear declaration of the end of the war, a full withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, and the formation of a committee of independent Palestinians to manage the Gaza Strip, which would begin its duties immediately".

Since Hamas’ October. 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel that killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians, Israel has largely rejected growing international criticism of its conduct by arguing that it was doing what was necessary to defeat Hamas.

The Israeli army has detained large numbers of Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank on suspicion of militant ties.

Thousands have been released from months of detention in camps and jails without charge to tell of brutal conditions, including overcrowding, scant food supplies, inadequate medical attention and scabies outbreaks.

 
 
