Israel’s ultimatum to Hezbollah: Back off or go to war
Carrie Keller-Lynn , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 22 Sep 2024, 12:33 PM IST
SummaryA strategy shift includes escalating attacks aimed at forcing the militant group from the Lebanon-Israel border.
TEL AVIV : With escalating attacks on Hezbollah’s rank and file, commanders and infrastructure, Israel is pressing its military and intelligence advantage to give the Lebanese group an implied ultimatum: make a deal to pull back from Israel’s northern border, or go to war.
