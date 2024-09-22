Israel’s ultimatum to Hezbollah: Back off or go to war

The attacks have created a steady upward creep in cross-border violence, as Hezbollah also ratchets up its responses. More than 1,000 rockets were fired at Israel from Lebanon in both July and August, up from about 300 a month at the start of the year, according to data from Israel’s Shin Bet security service and the Institute for National Security Studies, a Tel Aviv-based think tank. Two hundred of them were fired Friday, ahead of Israel’s strike that killed the senior Hezbollah leader Ibrahim Aqil and more than a dozen others, the Israeli military said.