Israel’s Ultra-Orthodox Parties, Shorn of Influence, Vow to Unseat Prime Ministe

Known in Israel as Haredim, from the Hebrew for God-fearing, the ultra-Orthodox embrace a lifestyle that adheres to the strictest standards of Jewish law. They make up around 12% of the population and live in communities that avoid the mixing of the sexes and keep modern secular life at arm’s length. Many of the community’s leaders cast themselves as Israel’s moral guardians, and earlier this month a group of leading rabbis released a letter saying that they will fight to preserve Israel’s Jewish character.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}