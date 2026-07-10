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Israel's warning of Iran plotting to kill Trump an attempt at destabilising US-Iran peace deal? Here's what we know

Israel has shared intelligence with the United States alleging that Iran plotted to assassinate US President Donald Trump, adding fresh strain to escalating US‑Iran tensions. US officials said Washington has not yet vetted the latest intelligence report.

Swati Gandhi
Published10 Jul 2026, 12:00 PM IST
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US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump (REUTERS)
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The US and Iran have once again resumed fighting, days after it was reported that Tehran attacked commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz. As the fighting escalates, Israel on Thursday (local time) shared a new intelligence report with the US, warning that Iran recently devised a plan to assassinate US President Donald Trump.

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CNN, citing one of the sources, said that the warning came earlier this week, while US officials said that the report could be an attempt on Tel Aviv's part to influence Trump's decision-making as he considers whether to intensify attacks against Iran.

Also Read | US-Iran war news LIVE: Airstrikes intensify across West Asia

Is Israel swaying the US with latest report?

The report added that Israel's latest intelligence is viewed, at least in part, as part of a wider effort by Tel Aviv to influence Trump's decision-making on Iran. The source also said some within the US intelligence community remain cautious about Israeli intelligence assessments.

Earlier in June, The Washington Post reported that US intelligence agencies warned the Trump administration that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would take steps to undermine the US president's efforts to reach a lasting peace deal with Tehran.

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Previously, Netanyahu had expressed deep concerns about Trump's efforts at diplomacy with Iran, a move that had cost him his friendly relations with him. The ties between the two leaders have also been strained after Trump yelled at Netanyahu for Israel's military action in Lebanon.

Also Read | Iran-US tensions boil over: Strikes, sanctions and a peace deal in doubt

Does Iran plan to kill Donald Trump?

The details of the assassination plot that Israel warned about were not immediately clear, with US officials saying that Washington had not vetted the intelligence itself, nor had it been tracking it before Israel's warning.

US intelligence had been receiving a steady stream of reports over the last few weeks that suggested Iran's plans to assassinate Trump; however, the latest warning from Israel pointed to a specific plan.

The US government has long warned that Tehran may try to assassinate Trump in retaliation for the 2020 drone strike that killed Qasem Soleimani, a top Iranian general.

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Also Read | US-Iran war: Israel shared intel of Iran plotting to assassinate Trump | Updates

Additionally, two sources familiar with the latest US intelligence said that several actors are being tracked who have discussed attacks but haven't taken any action so far. The US intelligence agencies are also concerned that Tehran could target several current and former officials.

What did Donald Trump say about Iran's plan to kill him?

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday (local time), Trump said, "They want to take out the US leader — me," and added, "I'm on whatever list. I saw this morning I'm on every single one of their lists. And so far, I guess I've been a bit lucky, but maybe that doesn't last very long. These are evil, sick people. And we have to root out that cancer. That cancer. You know what you do? You've got to cut out cancer early. And that's the way I feel."

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Later, he said that he had learned of a new list on which he was ranked as Iran's top assassination target. However, it remains unclear whether he was referring to the latest Israeli intelligence report.

Key Takeaways
  • The US and Iran are engaged in escalating military actions, jeopardizing peace efforts.
  • Israel's intelligence reports might be used politically to sway US President Trump's decisions against Iran.
  • Cautious optimism remains as US officials continue technical talks with Tehran amidst rising tensions.

About the Author

Swati Gandhi

Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More

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