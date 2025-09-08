Israel's warning system failure: Houthi drone hits Ramon Airport, injures two

A drone attack launched by Houthi militants in Yemen temporarily shut down Ramon Airport in southern Israel on Sunday, raising fresh concerns about the country’s air defence capabilities. The strike, which injured two people, marked a rare direct hit on Israeli soil and exposed vulnerabilities in Israel’s interception and alert systems.

The incident follows escalating hostilities between Israel and Iran-backed groups across the region, with the Houthis vowing to intensify their attacks in response to Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

How did Israel’s defence system fail? According to a statement issued by the Israeli military late Sunday, an initial investigation revealed that the Air Force had detected the incoming drone but failed to classify it as a hostile target.

“There is no indication of a technical malfunction,” the statement read.

“The incident is under extensive review to determine why the system did not trigger an alert.”

As a result, warning sirens were not activated in time, leaving civilians and airport authorities unprepared for the strike.

Earlier in the day, the military reported intercepting two additional drones launched from Yemen before they entered Israeli airspace.

Also Read | UAE Warns Israel Annexing West Bank Would Undermine Abraham Accords

Who are the Houthis and why are they targeting Israel? The Houthi movement, an Iran-backed militia based in Yemen, has been conducting attacks on Israel and commercial vessels in the Red Sea since shortly after the war between Israel and Hamas began in Gaza in October 2023.

Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree claimed responsibility for Sunday’s attack and warned of further strikes:

“The Yemeni Armed Forces affirm that they will escalate their military operations and will not back down from their support for Gaza, regardless of the consequences. All airports in Israel will be unsafe and continuously targeted.”

The group says its operations aim to pressure Israel to end its offensive in Gaza and to allow greater humanitarian aid into the enclave.

Also Read | The Israeli army is struggling to get reservists to show up

Also Read | UN warns Iran expanded near bomb-grade uranium stockpile ahead of Israeli strike

What damage did the Houthi drone strike cause? The Houthi drone hit near a passenger terminal at Ramon Airport, Israel’s second-busiest airport after Ben Gurion near Tel Aviv.

Israel’s emergency medical service reported that a 63-year-old man suffered shrapnel wounds but remained conscious, while a 52-year-old woman sustained injuries from a fall during the attack. Both were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Airport authorities confirmed that flights were temporarily halted but later resumed normal operations.

How has Israel responded? The attack has heightened tensions in the region, following several attempted Houthi strikes earlier in the week.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz condemned the assault and pledged a strong military response:

“The Houthis are again firing at Israel. We will strike back forcefully,” Katz said in a televised statement on Thursday.

The strike comes just weeks after Israel’s targeted killing of several senior Houthi leaders, including Yemeni Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi, signalling a widening conflict that now stretches beyond Gaza and Lebanon to the Arabian Peninsula.

Why is this incident significant? Sunday’s attack was the second time this year that Houthi militants have disrupted Israeli airport operations. In May, a missile strike briefly shut down Ben Gurion Airport after Israel’s defence systems failed to intercept it.