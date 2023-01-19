Israel-US officials to meet, smooth relations amid Russia-Ukraine war

Amid the geopolitical tensions all-around, Israel and the United States are seeking to smoothen their relationship as on Wednesday US Defence Secretary Jake Sullivan arrived in the country for a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who is recently re-elected as the leader of the most right-wing government in the history of Israel.
Amid the geopolitical tensions all-around, Israel and the United States are seeking to smoothen their relationship as on Wednesday US Defence Secretary Jake Sullivan arrived in the country for a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who is recently re-elected as the leader of the most right-wing government in the history of Israel.
As the world grapples with the economic effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the formation of an ultranationalist government in Israel was not taken very comfortably in the United States.
As the world grapples with the economic effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the formation of an ultranationalist government in Israel was not taken very comfortably in the United States.
"You are coming at the right time, as we meet so many challenges together," President Isaac Herzog Herzog said, addressing Sullivan. He also noted that US President Joe Biden wants to visit Israel after his first trip last summer.
"You are coming at the right time, as we meet so many challenges together," President Isaac Herzog Herzog said, addressing Sullivan. He also noted that US President Joe Biden wants to visit Israel after his first trip last summer.
The visit by the senior US leader came at a time when diplomatically Israel actions with respect to Palestinians are becoming difficult for the US to ignore. Recently, visit to a Jerusalem holy site by an extremist Cabinet minister raised alarm regarding Israel's plans for the expansion of Jewish settlements into the Palestinian territory.
The visit by the senior US leader came at a time when diplomatically Israel actions with respect to Palestinians are becoming difficult for the US to ignore. Recently, visit to a Jerusalem holy site by an extremist Cabinet minister raised alarm regarding Israel's plans for the expansion of Jewish settlements into the Palestinian territory.
The new government is also planning sweeping changes to the judiciary of Israel, invoking protests by thousands of people.
The new government is also planning sweeping changes to the judiciary of Israel, invoking protests by thousands of people.
The meeting with Sullivan and the US Senate delegation will focus on what Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu called "the potential for tightening cooperation" on Israeli-Arab accords and Iran policy.
The meeting with Sullivan and the US Senate delegation will focus on what Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu called "the potential for tightening cooperation" on Israeli-Arab accords and Iran policy.
Currently, the United States wants all attention towards Russia-Ukraine and any mischief by Israel in middle-east can divert that crucial attention.
Currently, the United States wants all attention towards Russia-Ukraine and any mischief by Israel in middle-east can divert that crucial attention.
Israel has not condemned the Russian invasion and is also shying away from being seen openly aligning with the US-led western countries. The countries have sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine but refused to provide air defense systems and other military equipment.
Israel has not condemned the Russian invasion and is also shying away from being seen openly aligning with the US-led western countries. The countries have sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine but refused to provide air defense systems and other military equipment.
Netanyahu has a personal rapport with Russian President Vladimir Putin and for now, is trying to balance both Russia and US. Israel has also refrained from enforcing economic sanctions against Russia.
Netanyahu has a personal rapport with Russian President Vladimir Putin and for now, is trying to balance both Russia and US. Israel has also refrained from enforcing economic sanctions against Russia.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.