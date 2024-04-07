A sea of protestors have launched a rally in Israel calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as war against Hamas in Gaza reaches its half-year mark. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Around 10,000 protestors at the capital Tel Aviv crossroads renamed "Democracy Square" and chanted "Elections now".

Families of Gaza hostages and their supporters have also joined the protest. On Sunday, demonstrators will take the street again with a rally planned in Jerusalem.

The bloodiest-ever Gaza war began on October 7 with an unprecedented attack from Gaza by Hamas militants resulting in the death of 1,170 Israelis. Thereafter, Israel relentlessly bombarded Gaza by air, land, and sea, killing at least 33,137 people, mostly women and children so far.

Israel says that around 250 of its citizens and foreigners were taken hostage by militants on October 7. At present, 129 are still being held in Gaza and roughly 30 are presumed dead.

On Saturday, Israel's army recovered the body of a hostage abducted by Palestinian militants during the October 7 attack. The sister of the hostage expressed fury at the authorities. She blamed the Israeli authorities for her brother's death, saying he would have returned alive had the authorities agreed to a new truce deal.

"Our leadership is cowardly and driven by political consideration, which is why this deal has not happened yet," hostage Elad Katzir's sister Carmit Palty Katzir wrote on her Facebook page.

