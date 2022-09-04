ISRO tests IAD tech that can be used for Mars, Venus missions

Initially, it was folded and kept inside the payload bay of the rocket, according to the Bengaluru-headquartered ISRO. It was later inflated at around 84 km altitude and descended through the atmosphere with the payload part of the sounding rocket. The pneumatic system for inflation was developed by ISRO's Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), it said as quoted by PTI.

