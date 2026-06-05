ISS air leak scare: NASA reverses evacuation alert after two hours — Who is aboard the Space Station right now?

A worsening air leak aboard the International Space Station (ISS) prompted NASA to order five astronauts to take shelter and prepare for a possible evacuation on Friday, highlighting ongoing concerns over a long-running leak problem in the Russian segment of the orbiting laboratory.

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The precautionary measure lasted for nearly two hours before NASA lifted the order and allowed the astronauts to return to normal operations while engineers from NASA and Russia's space agency, Roscosmos, continued evaluating the situation.

What happened aboard the ISS? According to NASA, mission controllers instructed five astronauts at approximately 9:04 a.m. ET to enter the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft docked at the station and prepare for potential emergency procedures.

The move came as Russian specialists attempted to repair a crack believed to be causing an increase in air leakage from the ISS.

NASA later rescinded the shelter order after Roscosmos paused its repair efforts, allowing the astronauts to leave the spacecraft and return to the station.

Officials stressed that the action was precautionary and that the crew was never in immediate danger.

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Why was NASA concerned? The issue centers on persistent air leaks in the Russian-built Zvezda service module, a critical section of the ISS.

NASA and Roscosmos have been monitoring the problem for months, but the situation intensified when the leak rate reportedly doubled from approximately one pound of air loss per day to two pounds per day.

Russian officials said two leaks had been detected. One was sealed quickly, while preparations were underway to address the second.

Roscosmos maintained that there was no immediate threat to crew safety or station systems.

Disagreement over repair strategy The incident also exposed differences between NASA and Roscosmos over how to address the leak.

According to a senior NASA official, two Russian cosmonauts planned to use a saw to access an area where they believed the crack was located.

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NASA reportedly objected to the approach and ordered safe-haven procedures while discussions continued.

The safe-haven order was lifted after Roscosmos paused its repair attempt, allowing both agencies to work toward a coordinated solution.

NASA said it looked forward to collaborating with Roscosmos on addressing the leak.

Who took shelter? The astronauts directed into the Crew Dragon spacecraft were members of NASA's SpaceX Crew-12 mission, along with one Expedition 74 astronaut.

Jessica Meir – Spacecraft Commander

Jessica Meir is an American astronaut and commander of the Crew-12 Dragon spacecraft.

A native of Caribou, Maine, she was selected by NASA in 2013. This is her second spaceflight.

Jack Hathaway – Spacecraft Pilot

Jack Hathaway serves as pilot of the Dragon spacecraft.

The US Navy commander from Connecticut is making his first trip to space.

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Sophie Adenot – Mission Specialist

Sophie Adenot is a French astronaut representing the European Space Agency.

Selected in 2022, she previously worked as a helicopter pilot and engineer.

Andrey Fedyaev – Mission Specialist

Andrey Fedyaev is a Russian cosmonaut on his second long-duration mission.

He previously spent 186 days aboard the ISS during Expedition 69 in 2023.

Chris Williams – Flight Engineer

Christopher Williams, known as Chris Williams, is a NASA astronaut serving as a flight engineer on Expedition 74.

He joined the four Crew-12 astronauts inside the Dragon spacecraft during the precautionary shelter procedure.

Who remained on the station? Two Russian cosmonauts remained focused on leak investigation and repair efforts.

Sergey Kud-Sverchkov – Expedition 74 Commander

Sergey Kud-Sverchkov commands Expedition 74 and has extensive experience aboard the ISS.

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Sergei Mikaev – Flight Engineer

Sergei Mikaev serves as a flight engineer on Expedition 74 and was involved in the leak response efforts.

What is a safe-haven procedure? A safe-haven procedure requires astronauts to enter their docked spacecraft and prepare for a rapid departure if station conditions deteriorate.

The procedure is designed to ensure crew members can quickly undock and return to Earth if necessary.

Such orders are uncommon and are generally triggered by potential threats such as:

-Air leaks

-Space debris collision risks

-Pressure loss

-Other emergencies affecting station safety

Has the ISS ever been evacuated? Despite occasional emergencies, astronauts have never had to evacuate the International Space Station during its 27-year operational history.

The ISS remains one of the most continuously inhabited structures ever built, hosting astronauts and cosmonauts from multiple nations since 2000.

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