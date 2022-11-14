The person who had left the bomb that caused a strong explosion of unknown origin which shook the busy shopping street of Istiklal in Istanbul was arrested by the police, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Monday according to state-run Anadolu agency's English-language Twitter account.

The explosion occurred in the famous Istiklal shopping street which is popular with locals and tourists.

#URGENT Person who left bomb that caused explosion Sunday on Istanbul’s Istiklal Avenue arrested by police, says Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu pic.twitter.com/I08OTC4rPb — ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) November 14, 2022

Initially, four people had died and 38 were wounded according to information provided by Istanbul governor Ali Yerlikaya in a tweet. This number later rose to six and 81 others were found wounded.

Speaking before his departure to the G-20 summit in Indonesia on Sunday, Erdogan said the explosion was a “treacherous attack" and its perpetrators would be punished.

Erdogan also vowed that those who waged terrorism against the Turkish nation would fail.

"It might be wrong if we say for sure that this is terror but according to first signs... there is a smell of terror there," he said.

According to some videos posted on social media at the time of the explosion, it was accompanied by flames and immediately triggered panic, with people running in all directions.

Footage posted online also showed ambulances, fire trucks and police at the scene.

The attack came as Turkey prepares to hold presidential and parliamentary elections in about six months.

Turkey’s official media watchdog RTUK swiftly imposed a ban on broadcasting images of the attack. The government also moved to limit online discussion and slowed down the Internet due to security reasons, two senior officials confirmed.

Authorities also launched an investigation into “negative" posts on social media, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

Militants from separatist Kurdish groups as well as an Islamic state and left-wing organizations have carried out numerous bombings in NATO-member Turkey in the past. Five were killed and dozens were injured in a suicide bombing in Istiklal in March 2016.

