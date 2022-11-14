Istanbul blast: Person who left bomb causing explosion arrested2 min read . Updated: 14 Nov 2022, 08:50 AM IST
The explosion occurred in the famous Istiklal shopping street which is popular with locals and tourists
The person who had left the bomb that caused a strong explosion of unknown origin which shook the busy shopping street of Istiklal in Istanbul was arrested by the police, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Monday according to state-run Anadolu agency's English-language Twitter account.