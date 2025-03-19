Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, who is Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's main political rival for the presidential office has been arrested today on multiple charges, including corruption and terrorism, as per a Reuters report.

Further, reports by the AP and Reuters said that protests and meetings in capital city of Istanbul have been banned for four days. AP also added that internet shutdown across Turkey has been reported by internet-access advocacy group netblocks.org.

The Istanbul governor's office has decided to ban all meetings and protests in the city for four days, as per the Reuters report. The AP report added that authorities have also closed several roads around Istanbul to prevent protests following the arrest.

His wife, Dilek Imamoglu, told local news station Now that police arrived at their residence before dawn and that the mayor was taken at around 7.30 am, AP reported..

‘Will of people being dealt a blow,’ Says Imamoglu “The will of the people is being dealt a blow,” Imamoglu said in a video post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). Imamoglu said he would not give up and would continue standing straight in the face of pressure, as per a Reuters translation.

Opposition leaders also criticised the arrest as “a coup attempt against our next president”. Turkey's President Erdogan has held his position for over 20 years, and two-time Istanbul mayor Imamoglu was recognised as a competitor in the next national polls. He was set to officially be named challenger to Erdogan in the next election in 2028, as per the report.

Notably, if Erdogan wants to contest the elections again, the polls must be held before 2028 so that he is eligible.

The arrest comes a day after a university invalidated Imamoglu's diploma, AP reported. Turkish law requires election candidates to have univeristy degrees and this effectively disqualifies the Istanbul mayor.

What are the Charges against Erdogan's Political Rival? The charges against Imamoglu, a member of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), include aiding a terrorist group, bribery, corruption, leading a crime organisation, and tender rigging, according to a Reuters report citing officials in Turkey.

There are two separate cases against Imamoglu. The first investigation is related to certain tenders awarded by the municipality, and the second is related to terrorism charges.

According to an official statement from the Istanbul prosecutor's office, 100 people, including journalists and businessmen, are suspected of being involved in criminal activities in the first investigation. In the second case, six others besides Imamoglu have been charged with helping the deemed terrorist organisation, the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), the report added.