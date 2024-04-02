Dozens killed as fire breaks out in Turkish nightclub amid renovations

The club — located within a 16-story residential building in Istanbul — had been closed for renovations.

At least 29 people were killed on Tuesday after a broke out at the Masquerade nightclub in Turkey, news agency Reuters quoted Turkish authorities as saying.

The club — located within a 16-story residential building in Istanbul — had been closed for renovations. By late afternoon, around 20 fire trucks and ambulances were still crowded around the building, reported news agency AFP, adding, a police cordon kept onlookers and traffic 100 meters (yards) away from the scorched facade.

The city governor's office said that the fire began at 12:47 (0947 GMT), however, it was only in the late afternoon that Davut Gul's team announced the blaze was out.

Firefighters doused the charred and smoking entrance to the club amid paramedics rushed victims into ambulances, added the report.

"An investigation has been opened into the fire that occurred in Gayrettepe (neighbourhood) in the Besiktas district of Istanbul," Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya posted on X.

Following the fire broke out, Officials indicated that several people including the managers and one person in charge of the renovations had been detained for questioning. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The city governor's office said that they have detained six people over the blaze as part of an ongoing investigation.

Several footage showed white and black smoke billowing from the basement floors, while flames rising to the third floor of the building. Also, the corridors leading to the club's entrance were completely charred.

According to website, the Masquerade can host up to 4,000 people with DJ performances and stage shows several times a week. The venue, a popular Gayrettepe nightspot called "Club Masquerade", boasted several stages and regularly gave live concerts. Its license was first issued in 1987 and renewed in 2018, governor Gul said, reported AFP.

