It has been a decade since Texas was this hot, this early on

Sizzling weather is nothing new to denizens of a subtropical city known for withering humidity. The difference this year is that the hottest weather normally doesn’t descend until August, and this week’s torrid conditions prompted officials who oversee the state’s power grid to plead for conservation as electricity demand soars. “This is very early for this kind of heat," wrote Matt Lanza, a meteorologist with Space City Weather. “Hopefully not a harbinger of things to come this summer... It has felt like August lately."