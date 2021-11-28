A state of emergency has been declared in New York state on Friday due to a rise in Covid-19 cases in the state and the threat of the omicron variant. Though the variant hasn’t yet been detected in the state, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said she decided to sign an executive order to allow the health department to limit non-essential, non-urgent procedures at hospitals and acquire critical supplies more quickly.

The order will be effective from 3 December and it will be re-assessed based on the latest data on 15 January.

“We continue to see warning signs of spikes this upcoming winter, and while the new omicron variant has yet to be detected in New York state, it’s coming," Hochul said.

Earlier in the month, Hochul blamed vaccine holdouts for a rise in hospitalizations, saying that a worsening situation was avoidable if people would get the shots. She also discouraged large indoor gatherings for Thanksgiving, saying then that “we are heading into a vulnerable time."

The new strain B.1.1.529, first detected in South Africa, has been classified as a Variant of Concern by the World Health Organisation and trigged massive panic across the world. Several countries including the UK, the US, Canada have banned flights from South African nations and issues travel curbs.

WHO said in a press release, “This variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning. Preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection with this variant, as compared to other VOCs. The number of cases of this variant appears to be increasing in almost all provinces in South Africa."

The variant has also been identified in Botswana, Belgium, Hong Kong and Israel.

(With inputs from agencies)

