A state of emergency has been declared in New York state on Friday due to a rise in Covid-19 cases in the state and the threat of the omicron variant. Though the variant hasn’t yet been detected in the state, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said she decided to sign an executive order to allow the health department to limit non-essential, non-urgent procedures at hospitals and acquire critical supplies more quickly.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}