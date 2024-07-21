It is in best interest of my party and country for me to stand down, says US President Joe Biden: Here’s what this means

Amid growing pressure to drop out of the 2024 presidential race, US President Joe Biden on Sunday said that it is in the best interest of his party and the country for him to stand down.

In a letter posted on X, Joe Biden said that it has been the greatest honor of his life to serve as President and added, “While it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my.”