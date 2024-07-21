Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  It is in best interest of my party and country for me to stand down, says US President Joe Biden: Here's what this means
BREAKING NEWS

It is in best interest of my party and country for me to stand down, says US President Joe Biden: Here's what this means

Livemint

  • It is in best interest of my party and country for me to stand down, says US President Joe Biden.

U.S. President Joe Biden

Amid growing pressure to drop out of the 2024 presidential race, US President Joe Biden on Sunday said that it is in the best interest of his party and the country for him to stand down.

In a letter posted on X, Joe Biden said that it has been the greatest honor of his life to serve as President and added, “While it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my."

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Biden said that he will speak to the nation later this week in more detail about his decision.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.