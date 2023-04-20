‘It is lawsuit time’, Elon Musk threatens to sue Microsoft - here's why

‘It is lawsuit time’, Elon Musk threatens to sue Microsoft - here's why1 min read . 08:39 AM IST
Tech giant Microsoft will no longer support Twitter from April 25, 2023.
Billionaire Elon Musk threatened tech giant Microsoft to take legal action against the American multinational technology corporation over claims that the company "trained illegally using Twitter data". He made these remarks on his official Twitter handle.
“They trained illegally using Twitter data. Lawsuit time," Elon Musk tweeted.
This came after Microsoft announced that it would drop Twitter from its advertising platform as they refuse to pay the microblogging site's API fees.
“Microsoft drops Twitter from its advertising platform as they refuse to pay Twitter’s API fees," Twitter Daily News said in a tweet.
The company, in a message on top of the support page for Microsoft's advertising platform, said that it will no longer support Twitter from April 25, 2023.
“Starting on April 25, 2023, Smart Campaigns with Multi-platform will no longer support Twitter. As of April 25, 2023, you'll be unable to: Access your Twitter account through our social management tool, Create and manage drafts or Tweets, View past Tweets and engagement, and Schedule Tweets," the page reads.
It means the companies can no longer use Microsoft’s platform to manage their tweets or engagement, which coincides with Twitter’s timeline to put its API behind a paywall.
However, it added that other social media channels such as Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn will continue to be available.
According to Twitter's new pricing agreement, large companies like Microsoft could have to pay around $42,000 per month to gain access to Twitter’s API.
