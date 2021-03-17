OPEN APP
Home >News >World >'It is safe': Trump encourages supporters to get vaccinated against Covid-19

Former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) urged his supporters to take the COVID-19 vaccine, as a growing number of Republicans remain opposed to get vaccinated.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump was asked if he would recommend his supporters voluntarily receive the coronavirus vaccine.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
NIA has seized a black colour Mercedes Benz from a car-parking area near the Mumbai Crime Branch office close to the Crawford market.

Ambani bomb scare: NIA makes key recoveries from seized Mercedes driven by Sachin Waze

4 min read . 07:44 AM IST
Philippine's President Rodrigo Duterte.

Philippines bans entry of foreigners, some nationals as Covid-19 cases climb

1 min read . 07:35 AM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin likely directed 2020 presidential election meddling: US report

3 min read . 06:44 AM IST
The South African variant of SARS-CoV-2 emerged in mid-December and was first reported in India in mid-February.

Delhi reports first case with South African variant of Covid-19 virus

2 min read . 06:27 AM IST

"I would. I would recommend it and I would recommend it to a lot of people that don't want to get it and a lot of those people voted for me, frankly. But again, we have our freedoms and we have to live by them and I agree with that also. But it is a great vaccine. It is a safe vaccine and it is something that works," he said.

Trump further said that pharmaceutical companies and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have been working "round the clock" to develop the various vaccinations.

During the interview with Fox News, Trump also slammed President Joe Biden on several issues including the border crisis and the hike in gas prices.

According to The Hill, Democrats and Republicans alike have been clamoring for Trump to publicly urge his supporters to get a shot amid surveys showing many Republicans are hesitant to get vaccinated.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout