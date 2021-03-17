Subscribe
Home >News >World >'It is safe': Trump encourages supporters to get vaccinated against Covid-19

'It is safe': Trump encourages supporters to get vaccinated against Covid-19

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump
Edited By Staff Writer

Former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) urged his supporters to take the COVID-19 vaccine, as a growing number of Republicans remain opposed to get vaccinated.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump was asked if he would recommend his supporters voluntarily receive the coronavirus vaccine.

"I would. I would recommend it and I would recommend it to a lot of people that don't want to get it and a lot of those people voted for me, frankly. But again, we have our freedoms and we have to live by them and I agree with that also. But it is a great vaccine. It is a safe vaccine and it is something that works," he said.

Trump further said that pharmaceutical companies and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have been working "round the clock" to develop the various vaccinations.

During the interview with Fox News, Trump also slammed President Joe Biden on several issues including the border crisis and the hike in gas prices.

According to The Hill, Democrats and Republicans alike have been clamoring for Trump to publicly urge his supporters to get a shot amid surveys showing many Republicans are hesitant to get vaccinated.

