‘It never needed to be this way’: Prince Harry wants father, brother ‘back’2 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2023, 07:58 PM IST
- I would like to get my father back; I would like to have my brother back: Britain's Prince Harry
"I would like to get my father back; I would like to have my brother back." Britain's Prince Harry has said in context to his estranged relationship with his family after he stepped back from being a front line royal, in an interview with broadcaster ITV, which was released on Monday.