"I would like to get my father back; I would like to have my brother back." Britain's Prince Harry has said in context to his estranged relationship with his family after he stepped back from being a front line royal, in an interview with broadcaster ITV, which was released on Monday.

Prince Harry was talking during the interview when he expressed that “it never needed to be this way. " Prince Harry has said that he wants his father King Charles III and his brother Prince William ‘back’.

Prince Harry who now resides in Montecito in California since June 2020, along with his wife Meghan Markle and two children said that “they've (King Charles III and Prince William) shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile."

Officially known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from royal duties and moved away to the United States stating that they wanted space to raise their son Archie and concentrate on their Archewell Foundation. The couple's second child Lilibet was born in 2021.

They have since criticised how they were treated as members of the royal family, including an accusation by Harry that his brother William, Prince of Wales, screamed at him during a meeting to discuss his future.

ITV said the interview will be broadcast on 8 January, two days before publication of Harry's autobiography titled "Spare".

Meanwhile in December, 2022, Page Six reported that King Charles III has reportedly invited his younger son Prince Harry and his wife Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle to the coronation ceremony that is scheduled to be held on 6 May, 2023.

The report had stated that the move by King Charles III is an olive branch towards the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Charles informed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that they are welcome to attend the historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London, despite the fact that invitations for the eagerly awaited event have not yet been distributed.