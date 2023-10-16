Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, where at least six UK citizens had been killed after Hamas militants attacked Israel nine days ago, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on 16 October said it should be called ‘pogrom’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Commenting on the attack, the UK's PM said, as quoted by Reuters, "We should call it by its name. It was a pogrom."

"The terrible nature of these attacks means it is proving difficult to identify many of the deceased but with a heavy heart I can inform the House (of Commons) that at least six British citizens were killed, a further ten are missing, some of whom are feared to be among the dead," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, the British government is increasing its aid to the Palestinian people by a third with 10 million pounds ($12.18 million) more in support, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday.

"We are increasing our aid by a third with an additional 10 million pounds of support. An acute humanitarian crisis is unfolding to which we must respond," Sunak told lawmakers in the British parliament.

"We must support the Palestinian people because they are victims of Hamas too." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Saturday, the European Commission said that it was tripling its current humanitarian assistance for Gaza to 75 million euros ($78.8 million).

The British PM even said that he supported absolutely Israel's right to defend itself, to go after Hamas, take back hostages and strengthen its long-term security.

"This must be done in line with international humanitarian law, but also recognising that they face a vicious enemy that embeds itself behind civilians," Sunak said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"As a friend, we will continue to call on Israel to take every possible precaution to avoid harming civilians."

Israel thanks India: Meanwhile, an Israeli minister thanked the Indian leadership and citizens for supporting their fight against “jihadist barbaric Islamist". This took place days after Indian PM Narendra Modi reiterated the country's support to Israel amidst the ongoing war in Gaza.

“I want to tell the people of India - we share the same values, we cherish life, we cherish good...We believe in human values," Israel's Minister of Diaspora Affairs, Amichai Chikli said, while speaking to news agency ANI.

“I want to thank the leadership of India, the people of India for being with us shoulder-to-shoulder in this fight against brutal jihadist barbaric Islamist. This is not just our war, this is your war too and we will win it together with your support," he added.

With agency inputs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!