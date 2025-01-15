In an article, Neil Gaiman has addressed allegations of sexual abuse against him. He admitted to being emotionally unavailable and acknowledged regret for his actions. Eight women have accused him of misconduct.

Author Neil Gaiman has publicly addressed the sexual abuse allegations against him in a blog post called "Breaking the Silence". The allegations had circulated online for months. Gaiman has now responded to clarify his stance and defend his reputation.

Gaiman categorically denied engaging in any non-consensual sexual activity. According to The Sandman author, the relationships being discussed were entirely consensual. He claims to have reviewed past messages exchanged with the women involved.

"These messages read now as they did when I received them – of two people enjoying entirely consensual sexual relationships and wanting to see one another again. At the time I was in those relationships, they seemed positive and happy on both sides," Gaiman wrote.

However, the best-selling author has acknowledged his emotional shortcomings. “I was emotionally unavailable while being sexually available, self-focused and not as thoughtful as I could or should have been," he added.

He admitted to being “selfish" in his actions and ignoring the emotional impact on others.

"...and that's something that I really, deeply regret. It was selfish of me," he wrote.

At the same time, the author claims that some of the allegations were entirely false while others were exaggerated to the point of misrepresentation. He says he is willing to take responsibility for his mistakes but will not admit to actions he did not commit.

Allegations against Neil Gaiman Eight women have accused Neil Gaiman of assault, coercion, or abuse in a Vulture article titled There Is No Safe Word. One of the accusers, Scarlett Pavlovich, was a former babysitter for Gaiman’s child.

Neil Gaiman is accused of encouraging Pavlovich to take a bath with him in an old garden tub. Allegedly, he asked her to call him "master".

Pavlovich has accused Gaiman of forcing her to eat her vomit on one occasion after an alleged sexual assault attempt. She contacted the author’s ex-wife Amanda Palmer and filed a police report, but the case did not progress.