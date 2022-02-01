Italy had argued the marines were in international waters and had fired on the fishing boat because it failed to heed warnings to stay away.
India called it a "double murder at sea" and arrested and charged Girone and Latorre -- members of Italy's elite San Marco Marine regiment -- with homicide.
Italy in 2015 took the case to the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in The Hague, which ruled last year that the marines were entitled to immunity.
In 2016, the same tribunal allowed Girone, who had been holed up in the Italian embassy in New Delhi, to return to Italy. Latorre had already returned home two years earlier for treatment after a stroke.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
