Migrant shipwreck in Italy: 59 dead including 12 children
- The provisional death toll stands at 59, with 81 people surviving, 20 of whom are hospitalized
- Survivors had said some 140 to 150 were on board
At least 59 people died, including 12 children, in a tragic incident when a wooden sailing boat carrying migrants from Turkey to Europe crashed against rocks near the southern Italian coast. As per survivors' reports, some migrants were still missing, according to survivors' reports.
