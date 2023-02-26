At least 59 people died, including 12 children, in a tragic incident when a wooden sailing boat carrying migrants from Turkey to Europe crashed against rocks near the southern Italian coast. As per survivors' reports, some migrants were still missing, according to survivors' reports.

Emergency services are still searching the sea and the coastline amid stormy weather conditions. The provisional death toll stands at 59, with 81 people surviving, 20 of whom are hospitalized, including one person in intensive care. Among the migrants first found washed up on the beach was a baby a few months old, and women and children were among the dead, though it was not yet clear how many. Survivors had said some 140 to 150 were on board.

The vessel had set sail from the western port of Izmir about four days ago and was carrying people from Afghanistan, Iran, and several other countries. It sank in rough sea conditions near Steccato di Cutro, a seaside resort on the eastern coast of Calabria, the region that forms the tip of Italy's boot.

Italian police said that the boat was first spotted about 74 km (46 miles) off the coast by a plane operated by European Union border agency Frontex. Patrol boats were mobilized to intercept it, but severe weather conditions forced them to return to port. Authorities then mobilized search units along the coastline. Wreckage from the wooden gulet, a Turkish sailing boat, was strewn across a large stretch of coast.

Cutro's mayor, Antonio Ceraso, said that he had witnessed a gruesome sight that he would never want to see in his life, with wreckage from the wooden gulet scattered across a large stretch of coast. One survivor has been arrested on migrant trafficking charges, according to the Guardia di Finanza customs police.

(It is a developing story. Further details awaited)